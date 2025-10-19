Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

