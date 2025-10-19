Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Decreased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $803.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

