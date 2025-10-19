Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 5,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

