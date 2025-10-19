Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VYM stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

