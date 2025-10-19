Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,551,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

