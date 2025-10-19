Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

