Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $55.50 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 5.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $55,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $281.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.