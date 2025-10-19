Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

