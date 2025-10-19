Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.