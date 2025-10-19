Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
