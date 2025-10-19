International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,859,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.