Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

