Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

