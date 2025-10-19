Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $539.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.74 and its 200-day moving average is $449.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.