Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

