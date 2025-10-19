General Motors Company $GM Stock Holdings Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.