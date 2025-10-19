Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

