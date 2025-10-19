Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $736.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $599.62 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.58.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

