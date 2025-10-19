Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
