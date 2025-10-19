Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

