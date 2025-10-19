Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $7,506,487. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

