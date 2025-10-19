Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.