Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 636,810 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $148,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.