First Bancorp Inc ME Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.