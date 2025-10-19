Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

