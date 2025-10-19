VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 1,277,495 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,277,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,636,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $122.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.