Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.