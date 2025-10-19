Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.