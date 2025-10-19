Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.16 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

