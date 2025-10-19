Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock worth $567,328,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “mkt outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

