Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

