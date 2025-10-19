Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $484.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.27, a PEG ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.87. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

