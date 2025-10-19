Swmg LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN opened at $238.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.