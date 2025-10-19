First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.