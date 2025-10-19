First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
Kroger Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.