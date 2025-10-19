Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE DIS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

