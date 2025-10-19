S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%

SPGI stock opened at $473.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.25. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

