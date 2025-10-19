Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 296 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SPOT opened at $671.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $369.42 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.