Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.