Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $441.46 and last traded at $439.31. 88,608,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 102,183,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Melius began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

