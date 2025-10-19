Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Position Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

