Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

