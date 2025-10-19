Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

