The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $287.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.47.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

