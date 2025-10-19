Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

