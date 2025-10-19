SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 103.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $120,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $388.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $397.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

