Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.