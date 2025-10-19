The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Flavin Financial Services Inc.

Flavin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.