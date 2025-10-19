Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $416.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

