Crux Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $397.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

