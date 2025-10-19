Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

