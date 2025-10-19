Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.